Joyce Leatherwood Shelton, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Joyce was born March 11, 1949. She was the daughter of Pauline Leatherwood McKay and Herman Coolidge Leatherwood.

Joyce was raised in Prince Edward County, where she later raised her 3 children, Jody Hobgood (Gus) of Meherrin, Jay Shelton (Nancy) of Farmville and John Shelton (Cathie) of Farmville. Joyce had much love for her 5 grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Sealey, Justin Shelton, Quentin Hobgood, Rachel Hobgood and Sydney Shelton. Joyce also had a special place in her heart for her 2 great-granddaughters, Adira and Celia Sealey.

Joyce worked for Hampden-Sydney Dining Services and for Brookview Lodge as a cook for 23 years. Joyce was very fond of all of her animals, especially her dog Sugar.

She is preceded in death by both parents and her stepfather, Martin Lester McKay.

Special thanks to all the nurses at The Woodland Nursing and Rehab.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.