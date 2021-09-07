Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Wayne Howard

Jeffrey Wayne Howard passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, at his home surrounded by his loving family. “Jeff” was born in Queens, New York on May 18, 1945. He attended St. Francis Preparatory School where he discovered his passion for football and track & field.

After graduating from Chowan College, Jeff became a member of the Virginia State Police in 1971. This career included becoming a Search and Rescue diver, and an instructor at the State Police Headquarters where he taught defensive driving and many other classes. It was with great honor that Jeff served as a member of the Executive Protective Unit, protecting four Virginia governors, which led to worldwide travels and endless stories of these expeditions. Jeff retired from his career with the Virginia State Police as First Sergeant on Oct. 1, 1995.

While he was working as a Trooper, he met the love of his life, Ann Marie; the two were married on Feb. 22, 1975. Anyone who knew Jeff knew how much he loved Ann Marie and his family. You could always find him cheering on his kids; he rarely missed a game or event. Win or lose, you could always see Jeff cheering (and videotaping) from the stands. He was a proud and active grandfather. He loved supporting his grandchildren by attending school events, games, recitals and concerts, even if that meant traveling to Texas. Jeff was no stranger to travel and adventure. His favorite hobby was traveling the world with his wife; their favorite destination was St. Thomas.

Jeff was preceded in death by his loving parents, S. Wayne and Kathleen F. Howard.

He is survived by his devoted and adoring wife of 46 years, Ann Marie Howard. His legacy continues through his children: Diana Vardeman (Robert) of Wichita Falls, Texas; Jeffrey Howard, Jr. (Sherry) of Albemarle, North Carolina; Teri Harris (Craig) of Farmville; Craig Howard (Christina) of Rice; Kathleen Redford (BK) of Burkeville and his beloved bonus son, Caleb Varner (Alison) of Mexico City, Mexico. Jeff a.k.a. Grandpa also leaves behind the apples of his eye, grandchildren: Brett Keith (Jacie), Bryan Keith (Belle), Troy Howard, Cody Howard, Ainsley Harris, Abigail Harris, Hunter Redford, Kyle Redford, Landon Redford, Vivian Varner and Solomon Varner and great-grandchildren: Kalynn Keith, Caysen Keith and Walker Keith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia State Police Association or Fuqua School, of Farmville.

A funeral mass will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m., at St Theresa’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in Westview Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.