James “Jim” Francis Strong, 80, passed away on Sept. 11. Jim was a Vietnam Army Veteran.

He had a long career in Emergency Medical Services and was a life member of the former Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad since 1990. Jim enjoyed panning for gold, hunting for arrowheads and old bottles, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Marion Strong Jr.; his stepfather, Phillip E. Shumaker and his mother, Dorothy Mullins Shumaker.

He is survived by his son, Jarren Strong and wife, Kathleen of Abingdon; one brother, Jerry Strong and wife, Brenda of Helena, Montana; one sister, Carol Goodbar of Dillwyn; two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; five nieces; a nephew; and several cousins and extended family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Buckingham County.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Central Virginia Gold Club and his Rescue Squad family.

