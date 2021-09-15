Island Glow recognized
Island Glow is the winner of the September Looking Our Best Award from The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. Island Glow is celebrating its fifth anniversary and just finished beautiful renovations. Pictured from left are Joy Stump, Michelle Walters, Kerry Mossler and Anne Tyler Paulek.
You Might Like
106 COVID patients in hospitals
COVID-19 cases are fluctuating across the commonwealth as officials work to increase testing access in the health district. New daily... read more