September 19, 2021

Indoor cowboy

By Shannon Watkins

Published 4:39 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

You don’t need a hat, boots, spurs or even a live animal to have a lot of fun riding a bull, as Dwayne Johnson Jr., 8, of Appomattox Elementary School demonstrates. You will need quarters, but it sure beats getting thrown into the dirt. The young man hopped aboard a mechanical bull stationed at the entrance of the Farmville Walmart and had a great time. (Photo by Shannon Watkins)

