Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire on Stoney Point Road in Cumberland County on Monday.

According to officials from the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD), firefighters from CVFD and the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Company 4 were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of Stoney Point Road for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving unit, officials said, noted nothing was visible from the exterior of the home, but upon making entry, crews located a small fire in a bedroom.

The flames were quickly extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. A dog found inside the home was removed from the structure unharmed.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, the cause of the incident remains under investigation.