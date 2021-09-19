Hampden-Sydney Earns ODAC Win Past Shenandoah 28-7

Senior running back Kaleb Smith (Rocky Mount) rushed for a game-high and season-high 114 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hampden-Sydney College to 28-7 home football win past Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. Senior quarterback and team captain Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high 263 yards and two touchdowns, as well, in the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game of the season. The host Tigers improved to 1-2 overall, 1-0 in the ODAC, while the visiting Hornets dropped to 2-1 overall, 0-1 in the ODAC.

SU got on the scoreboard first when Gary Garlic scored on a 13-yard run at 2:46 of the first quarter, followed by the PAT from Patrick Ritchie. It was a six-play, 40-yard possession for the Hornets.

H-SC responded with three second-quarter touchdowns to take control of the contest. Smith found the end zone on a nine-yard run at 13:37, and junior placekicker Jack Breedlove (Atlanta, GA) added the first of his four PATs. It was a nine-play, 70-yard drive that included completions of 11 yards each from Bernard to fifth-year tight end and team captain Ed Newman (Farmville) and junior tight end David Byler (Virginia Beach), respectively, as well as a 12-yard completion to sophomore running back Josh Jones (South Hill).

The Tigers scored again at 8:45 when Bernard connected with Byler for a nine-yard pass play, capping a seven-play, 47-yard possession. It was Byler’s first receiving touchdown of his collegiate career, and the drive included a 13-yard pass from Bernard to sophomore wide receiver Braeden Bowling (Cary, NC), and a 10-yard pass from Bernard to Jones.

Smith closed the first-half scoring with a 31-yard sprint to pay dirt at 5:06, finishing a quick three-play, 56-yard possession. Smith added a 15-yard run on the drive, and Bernard had a 10-yard rush to provide for a 21-7 halftime advantage for the home team.

H-SC added an early third-quarter touchdown that would prove to be the final score of the game, as Bowling got free for a 49-yard scoring reception from Bernard at 11:02. It was also the first receiving touchdown of his collegiate career for Bowling, and capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that included an 18-yard run from Smith and an 11-yard pass from Bernard to fifth-year wide receiver and second-year team captain Dillon Costello (Haymarket). It also concluded four unanswered touchdowns by the Tigers.

Bernard passed for 263 yards (20-28) and two touchdowns with one interception. Smith rushed for 114 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Jones added 70 yards rushing on 16 carries, adding 54 yards receiving on five catches. Bowling had 76 yards receiving and one touchdown on three receptions, Byler added 44 yards receiving on three catches, Newman had 46 yards receiving on four catches and Costello added 34 yards receiving on three catches. Sophomore wide receiver Brice Wilson (Lovingston) had two kickoff returns for 63 yards, including a long of 43. Classmate and punter George Langhammer (Roanoke) punted three times for an average of 36.7 yards, including a long of 41 yards.

Fifth-year linebacker and team captain Brendan Weinberg (Apex, NC) had 11 tackles, including one for loss, to lead a stingy defense. Sophomore safety Will Pickren (Mt Pleasant, SC) and junior safety Hunter Spence (Colonial Heights) each finished with eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss by Spence. Senior linebacker Peyton Carneal (Hayes) and sophomore safety James-Ryan Salvi (Troutville) each added seven tackles, including a forced fumble by Salvi, while sophomore cornerback Tobias Lafayette (Charleston, SC) contributed six tackles, including one for loss.

Steven Hugney passed for 129 yards (17-29) with no touchdowns and no interceptions for SU. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries, while Garlic had 24 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Brant Butler had a game-high 90 yards receiving on seven receptions for the Hornets. Ben Burgan had a game-high 12 tackles, 0.5 for loss.

It was also Hall of Fame Weekend with H-SC inducting two classes into its Athletic Hall of Fame, including the Class of 2020 on Friday night, September 17, due to last year’s ceremony being postponed (COVID-19), along with the Class of 2021 on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. The 33rd class (of 2020) includes two-time Lacrosse All-American Ed Curry ’95, four-time All-ODAC Basketball honoree Turner King ’10, the late Mike Melvin ’98, an All-Region and All-ODAC selection in Soccer, and three-time All-ODAC Football standout Josh Simpson ’09. In addition, Norwood Davis ’63, a 1,000-point career scorer in Basketball and long-time benefactor to the College, will receive a special citation. The 34th class (of 2021) includes three-time Lacrosse All-American Chris Biddison ’03, four-time ODAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year William Moss ’10, and three-time All-ODAC Football standout Corey Sedlar ’10.

H-SC plays on the road at ODAC member Guilford (NC) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina.