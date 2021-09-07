George B. “Buddy” Pigg Jr., 79 of Burkeville, passed away on Sept. 4. Born to George B. Pigg Sr. and Emma L. Pigg on June 19, 1942. Buddy made his home on the family farm in Burkeville. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children Michael W. Pigg (Cheryl), and Pamela P. Ostrander (Dan Martin), grandchildren Hannah and Emma Grace Ostrander, Michael Toth (Elizabeth), and Brandalyn Toth (Jake Harris), great-grandchildren Alyssa & Kash Toth, and Knox Harris, his sister Louise P. Boettcher (Lewis) and numerous nieces and nephews and close family friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley K. Pigg, and sisters Mary B. Kennedy (Bobby), Nancy Bell (Franklin) and Georgia Lewis (Bud). Buddy enjoyed life on the farm planting and harvesting tobacco crops each year, and growing “the best watermelons” around. He loved his cows, his tractor, and most of all his family. His favorite pastime was spending time and sharing life lessons with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bagby Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.