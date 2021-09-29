Farmville police promote breast cancer awareness month

This October, the Farmville Police Department is proud to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer in women after skin cancer. About one in eight women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.

The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.

If you are a woman age 40 to 49, talk with your doctor about when to start getting mammograms and how often to get them.

If you are a woman age 50 to 74, be sure to get a mammogram every two years. You may also choose to get them more often.

To help spread awareness, Farmville Police officers will be wearing pink badges throughout the month of October. To promote awareness daily, a pink ribbon has been permanently affixed to the hood of one of the department’s patrol vehicles.

“I am excited to have our department participate in such a worthwhile campaign,” Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said. “It appears each year I am touched with the loss of a loved one due to cancer. If there is anything my department can do to make a difference, we are all in.”