Everbridge alert system renewed

In a brief Sept. 1 work session, the Farmville Town Council voted unanimously to authorize Town Manager Scott Davis to send another three-year contract to Everbridge, who provides the town’s emergency notification software.

The notifications are available for any citizen who would like to sign up to receive them.

“People just don’t seem to understand that they have to sign up, and perhaps how they sign up,” Mayor David Whitus said. “I need that too, because for obvious purposes I’m going to need that as well.”

To sign up for the Everbridge alert system, which is done by email, text messages and phone calls, go to the Town of Farmville website at https://farmvilleva.com/, scroll to the bottom and click the “Farmville – Prince Edwards Emergency Alert” badge. In the new page that opens up, follow the prompts to sign in or sign up for a new account.

The town shares this cost with Prince Edward County at a 25%-75% split; the overall cost is “about $2,000-$3,000,” according to Davis.

“Actually, I was with somebody last night as the alerts were going out about the tornado, and they didn’t get one,” Whitus said. “And so I really think there needs to be a campaign again. People just aren’t signed up or don’t know how to sign up.

“My personal experience was, I thought it transferred over (from the previous alert service) and of course it does not, so you have to renew, in order to be able to get those messages,” council member David Pairet said. “We don’t transfer that information from that company to the new one again.”

He advised citizens who are unable to sign up online contact G.I.S. Coordinator Ashley Atkins-Austin at (434) 392-8465 for assistance.