Enjoy gospel music at its best

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on all.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located on U. S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn at 26599 North James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are welcome to attend and bring a covered dish for lunch. This will be followed by the October program featuring gospel music at its best by Nancy Fairchild.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

A special happy anniversary wish goes out this week to Kevin and Rene Marion of Cumberland.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Charlotte Davis of New Canton on Saturday, Sept. 18, Gene Absher of Dillwyn on Sunday, Sept. 19, Scott Midkiff of Cumberland on Monday, Sept. 20, and Linda Shifflett of Dillwyn and Sherry Midkiff of Cumberland both having birthdays on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

A hint for you: When washing delicate colors or much soiled woolens, use a 1⁄2 lb. solution of very mild or neutral soap, . lb. borax and 3 quarts of water.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.