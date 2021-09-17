Diesel Technician Program graduates

Southside Virginia Community College presented certificates to five graduates for completing the Diesel Technician Program on August 12 in Blackstone.

The 22-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training and is designed to prepare students for employment as an entry-level diesel technician.

SVCC offers the Diesel Technician class in Blackstone at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information about the program, visit southside.edu/workforce.