September 17, 2021

Above are, from left, Billy McGraw, SVCC instructor; Michael Jones of Nathalie, Marcellos Maclin of Freeman, Jakeem Lee of Brodnax, Jordan Maxey of Farmville, Joseph Pretko of Spout Spring and Russell Hicks, SVCC Instructor.

Diesel Technician Program graduates

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021

Southside Virginia Community College presented certificates to five graduates for completing the Diesel Technician Program on August 12 in Blackstone.

The 22-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training and is designed to prepare students for employment as an entry-level diesel technician.

SVCC offers the Diesel Technician class in Blackstone at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information about the program, visit southside.edu/workforce.

