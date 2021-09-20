Dan Hester Edmonds, 80 of Buckingham, was called to rest on Sunday, Sept. 12. Dan joined the Slate River Baptist Church at a young age. He moved to New Jersey as a young man but returned to Virginia because he loved country life. He was a hand worker until he became disabled with health issues in recent years. Anyone who knows Dan knows that he is a cowboy by heart. He has always had a passion for the Wild West and stories about cowboys.

Dan was born Jan. 23, 1941 in Buckingham, to the late Rev. Lewis Edmonds and Lena Allen Edmonds. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by five brothers; Robert Edward Edmonds, James Lewis Edmonds, Earl Randolph Edmonds, Richard Otis Edmonds and Samuel Lee Edmonds and three sisters, Mary Kate Booker, Gladys Louise McDonald and Alice Edmonds Kyle.

Dan is survived by two daughters; Lendia Ford of Dillwyn and JoAnn McCoy of New Jersey; two sons; Dan Edmonds Jr. and David (Richard) of Buckingham; three sisters, Leila Thurston of Goochland, Lottie Moore (Richard) of Buckingham and Rosa Brookman (Clarence) of Ruckersville; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m., at Slate River Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery.

V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, Amelia, was in charge of services.