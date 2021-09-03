Community felowship

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to our dear friends Pastor Alan and Tammy Gough of Wingina.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m.at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 Davenport Road.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church located on U.S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn on State Route 650 on 3932 Bell Road.

All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. This will be followed by the September program with Pastor Tommy Armstrong from Cedar Baptist Church.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492- 5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Michael Boyles of Cumberland and Dorothy Micklen of Buckingham both having birthdays on Friday, Sept. 3, Diane Green of Cumberland, Betty Jo LeSueur of Dillwyn and Tammy Gough of Wingina all having birthdays on Thursday, Sept. 9.

A hint for you: When putting up curtains on small curtain rods, slip a thimble over the rod. The curtain slips on in a second and no threads are pulled.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.