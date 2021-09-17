The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 17

POW/MIA COMMEMORATION — VFW Post 7059 will conduct a short ceremony remembering those who are Missing in Acton or being held as Prisoners of War on Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Prince Edward Courthouse. The public is cordially invited to the remembrance.

CANCELED — The Live@Riverside event, co-sponsored by the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Jaycees, has been canceled.

SEPTEMBER 18

CANCELED — The Heart of Virginia Festival has been canceled.

WALK FOR LIFE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will be hosting its Farmville Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 18. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The approximately 5km walk (with a shorter distance available) will begin and end at High Bridge Trail located at the Main Street access in Farmville.

HUNTING AND FISHING EXPO — Mount Zion Baptist Church will hold its second Annual KOZ (Kids Outdoor Zone) Hunting and Fishing Expo. Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton. For more info, contact dustinparrish@gmail.com or Danny Lightfoot at (804) 221-6824.

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Auto Club will hold its last cruise in of the year Saturday, Sept. 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. Bring your classic or antique car or just drop by and admire the cars. There will also be a 50/50 drawing to support the club.

SEPTEMBER 19

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH — High Bridge Baptist Church of Rice will hold in- person service Sunday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Reverend Anita Johnson of Jetersville. Masks are required.

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Glenn Memorial Baptist Church will have a Homecoming Service Sept. 19. Service begins at 10:45 a.m. and will center on the theme “Remembering the Saints of Glenn Memorial.” There will be special music as well as recognition of past members who have passed. Afterward, there will be a covered dish meal. All are invited to this special celebration.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — The First Baptist Church in Dillwyn will host Homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jimmy Dunn leading the service. Revival services will be held each night from Sept. 19 – Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Reverend Roger Roller will be leading the service, which will include special musical guests.

TALENT PROGRAM — Women in Red – Men in Black Talent Program will be held at the New Flame Church of God in Christ, 308 S. Virginia and Church St., Farmville, on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. Elder Robert E. Gay Jr. is the Pastor. Mask and social distancing required.

SEPTEMBER 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETS — The next meeting of the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Farmville Train Station. The speaker will be FPEHS President Jimmy Hurt, who will present a PowerPoint program on the history of the tobacco warehouses in Farmville. Guests always welcomed. For more information, visit fpehs.org.

BUCKINGHAM REPUBLICANS — The Buckingham Republicans will meet Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham Court House.

SEPTEMBER 24

MOAA LUNCHEON & PROGRAM — MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Sept. 24, 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St, Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/ spouses/widows are invited. Programs pertain to military interests/issues. Chelsey White, PEC Director of Economic Development & Tourism, will speak.

SEPTEMBER 26

PAYNE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point in Cumberland will hold a revival Sunday, Sept. 26 – Tuesday, Sept. 28. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. with the revival beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Billy Swann will speak with special music each night.

SEPTEMBER 30

CAREGIVER RETREAT — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver retreat has been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the health district, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing inside services beginning Sunday, Sept. 5, until further notice. The services will be available on YouTube (no parking lot services).

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Sanctuary services at Jericho Baptist Church have been suspended until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.