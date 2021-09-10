The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald. com.

SEPTEMBER 11

ORDINATION SERVICE — The ordination of deacon and deaconess service Walker Lee and Brenda Lee will be held at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. Dr. James H. Taylor III of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville will be the guest speaker.

MEATLOAF SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a drive-thru meatloaf supper Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the firehouse located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans a roll and a choice of apple, cherry or peach cobbler, all for a donation. To preorder call (434) 547-8830 or (434) 547-2715. Alpha-gal friendly meatloaf and green beans will also be available.

SERVICE POSTPONED — The Deacon and Deaconess Ordination Service scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, to be held at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

WALK FOR LIFE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will be hosting its Buckingham Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration for the event is at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The approximately 4km walk (with shorter distance available) will begin and end at Central Virginia Christian School located at 164 Industrial Park Road in Dillwyn.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist church in Rice will host a community breakfast Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 a.m. Guest Speaker is Rev. Jim Price. All are invited to enjoy the food and fellowship.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD — The Operation Christmas Child (OCC) area team is hosting an OCC Workshop and Packing Party, Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville. Everyone is welcome.

SEPTEMBER 12

INSTALLATION SERVICE — Monroe Baptist Church, located in Rice, will be holding an installation service for Pastor-elect Malvin Eanes on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Leon Jackson, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, will be the guest minister. All are invited to witness this joyous occasion.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) will hold its September Community Townhall Meeting Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. Updates on several items will be discussed. For more information, call (804) 308-5748.

FALL CHICKEN BBQ — Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department will be having its annual fall chicken barbeque Sunday, Sept. 12, at Glenmore Fire House, 179 Firehouse Road, Buckingham. Call in orders from 9 – 11 a.m. to (434) 969-2317. The drive-thru pickup starts at noon. A plate includes 1/2 barbeque chicken, two sides, a roll, a drink and dessert.

SEPTEMBER 13

BLOOD DRIVE — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville located at 800 Oak St., from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, individuals who come to give blood or platelets through an American Red Cross blood drive will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut.

SEPTEMBER 16

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM — The Fall Membership Meeting and Stew of Historic Buckingham will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. Most food items will be prepackaged and we will be following CDC guidelines. After everyone has been served a meal, stew will be available for purchase by the quart. All members, prospective members, and friends are invited to attend. Bring your lawn chair.

SEPTEMBER 18

WALK FOR LIFE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will be hosting its Farmville Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 18. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The approximately 5km walk (with a shorter distance available) will begin and end at High Bridge Trail located at the Main Street access in Farmville.

HUNTING AND FISHING EXPO — Mount Zion Baptist Church will hold its second Annual KOZ (Kids Outdoor Zone) Hunting and Fishing Expo. Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton. For more info, contact dustinparrish@gmail.com or Danny Lightfoot at (804) 221-6824.

SEPTEMBER 19

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH — High Bridge Baptist Church of Rice will hold in person service Sunday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Reverend Anita Johnson of Jetersville. Masks are required.

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Glenn Memorial Baptist Church will have a Homecoming Service Sept. 19. Service begins at 10:45 a.m. and will center on the theme “Remembering the Saints of Glenn Memorial.” There will be special music as well as recognition of past members who have passed. Afterward, there will be a covered dish meal. All are invited to this special celebration.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — The First Baptist Church in Dillwyn will host Homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jimmy Dunn leading the service. Revival services will be held each night from Sept. 19 – Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Reverend Roger Roller will be leading the service, which will include special musical guests.

SEPTEMBER 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETS — The next meeting of the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Farmville Train Station. The speaker will be FPEHS President Jimmy Hurt, who will present a PowerPoint program on the history of the tobacco warehouses in Farmville. Guests always welcomed. For more information, visit fpehs.org.

BUCKINGHAM REPUBLICANS — The Buckingham Republicans will meet Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham Court House.

SEPTEMBER 26

PAYNE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point in Cumberland will hold a revival Sunday, Sept. 26 – Tuesday, Sept. 28. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. with the revival beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Billy Swann will speak with special music each night.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the health district, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing inside services beginning Sunday, Sept. 5, until further notice. The services will be available on YouTube (no parking lot services).

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Sanctuary services at Jericho Baptist Church have been suspended until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.