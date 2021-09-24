Church and community calendar

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 24

MOAA LUNCHEON & PROGRAM — MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Sept. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St., Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/ spouses/widows are invited. Programs pertain to military interests/issues. Chelsey White, PEC Director of Economic Development & Tourism, will speak.

SEPTEMBER 25

CHILD SEAT SAFETY CHECK — The Farmville Police Department will host a free child safety check on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon – 2 p.m. The event will be held at the municipal parking lot on South Street behind the police department. Anyone involved in the transport of children is welcome to attend. Trained officers will be on hand to answer questions, check to make sure you have the correct seat for your child and assist with proper installation.

SEPTEMBER 26

REVIVAL — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point in Cumberland will hold a revival Sunday, Sept. 26 – Tuesday, Sept. 28. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. with the revival beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Billy Swann will speak with special music each night.

SEPTEMBER 28

DISTRICT MEETING — Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation will hold a district meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resource building located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. The Education Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. The public is allowed to attend, however, notify the office by Friday, Sept. 24, in order that social distancing measures can be put in place for the meeting. Masks are required in the building and during the meeting.

SEPTEMBER 30

CAREGIVER RETREAT — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver retreat has been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

OCTOBER 2

HIGH BRIDGE HALF-MARATHON — Half-marathon and 5K to be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Half-marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Meet at the Main Street Plaza in downtown Farmville. Register online at vasp.fun/highbridge-half-2021.

OCTOBER 3

RIDGEWAY DAYS — Sponsored by Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn, Sunday, Oct. 3, at the 11:30 a.m. service. Invite family and friends to come out and support Ridgeway Baptist church. For questions, contact the church clerk Ms. Hancock at (434) 837-3832.

OCTOBER 6

VAU MEMORIAL FLAG — American Legion Post 32 in Farmville will be hosting/displaying the VAU Memorial Flag on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8. The flag, 28 feet wide and 6 feet tall, is formed by approximately 7,000 dog tags of those who have fallen in the War on Terror. The display will be located in front of the Prince Edward County Courthouse on Main Street.

MEETING — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group for families and care partners of individuals with dementia will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2-3 p.m. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church 1301 Milnwood St. in Farmville. Contact Marion Kyner for more information (434) 547-7850.

OCTOBER 7

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 1 – 6 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins at this time.

OCTOBER 14

BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library will hold a Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held outside at the Farmville Library on the patio. Friends only sale on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4 – 6 p.m. Open to the public sale on Friday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information email libraryfriends1984@ gmail.com

OCTOBER 23

FALL FESTIVAL — Antique tractor pull, yard sale and craft vendors, entertainment, children’s activities, food and much more. Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2455 Academy Road, Powhatan. This event is to benefit the Coalition of Powhatan Churches. Craft and Yard Sales spaces available, email copcfundraiser.com or call (410) 598-9212.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the health district, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing inside services beginning Sunday, Sept. 5, until further notice. The services will be available on YouTube (no parking lot services).

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Jericho Baptist Church will hold a parking lot service Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m at 615 Franklin St., Farmville. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.