The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 5

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will offer a series of six sermons and original pieces for organ beginning Sunday, Sept. 5. The messages and music will tell the stories of the church’s stained glass windows. Worship begins at 10 a.m. in person and live streamed on Facebook Live.

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will hold in person service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Reverend Brenda Crowder of Amelia. Masks are required.

SEPTEMBER 7

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Prince Edward County Extension Office near Lowe’s in Farmville (100 Dominion Drive). Mark Bennett, manager of the Chatham branch of Dadant Bee Supplies, will speak on fall management of beehives. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or the group’s website, heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

SEPTEMBER 9

SHEEP OR GOAT MEAT ENTERPRISE — A free, in-person workshop on how to start a sheep or goat meat enterprise will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Prince Edward Cooperative Extension Office. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/SheepGoatVCE or contact Shelda Daniels at (434) 392-4246 or email sheldae@vt.edu.

CALENDAR GIRLS — Clarksville Community Players will present “Calendar Girls” by Tim Firth Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased in person or by phone (434) 374-0058 between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10. Tickets are available online at www.clarksvilleplayers.org. If this play were a movie, it would be rated PG-13. The cast is fully vaccinated and will not wear masks, but audience members are asked to wear them for safety and to be in line with the guidelines for public indoor spaces.

JOBS FOR LIFE — Spring Creek Baptist Church (SCBC) is offering a Virtual Jobs for Life program. Jobs for Life is a relationship-centered job training program and support strategy enabling unemployed or underemployed individuals to obtain and maintain meaningful employment. Sessions begin Thursday, Sept. 9, and run through Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact site leaders Zelda Boston-Woolfolk or Harvey Chambers at jfl@myscbc.org or (804) 639-4151.

SEPTEMBER 11

ORDINATION SERVICE — The ordination of deacon and deaconess service Walker Lee and Brenda Lee will be held at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. Dr. James H. Taylor III of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville will be the guest speaker.

MEATLOAF SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting a drive-thru meatloaf supper Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the firehouse located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans a roll and a choice of apple, cherry or peach cobbler, all for a donation. To preorder call (434) 547-8830 or (434) 547-2715. Alpha-gal friendly meatloaf and green beans will also be available.

SERVICE POSTPONED — The Deacon and Deaconess Ordination Service scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, to be held at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

WALK FOR LIFE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will be hosting its Buckingham Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration for the event is at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The approximately 4km walk (with shorter distance available) will begin and end at Central Virginia Christian School located at 164 Industrial Park Road in Dillwyn.

SEPTEMBER 12

INSTALLATION SERVICE — Monroe Baptist Church, located in Rice, will be holding an installation service for Pastor-elect Malvin Eanes on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Leon Jackson, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, will be the guest minister. All are invited to witness this joyous occasion.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) is holding its September Community Townhall Meeting Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. Updates on several items will be discussed. For more information, call (804) 308-5748.

SEPTEMBER 13

BLOOD DRIVE — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville located at 800 Oak Street. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, individuals who come to give blood or platelets through an American Red Cross blood drive will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut.

SEPTEMBER 17

LIVE@RIVERSIDE — Live@Riverside, co-sponsored by the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Jaycees, will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. There will be live music, beer, food and the Duck Derby sponsored by Piedmont Senior Resources.

SEPTEMBER 18

WALK FOR LIFE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will be hosting its Farmville Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 18. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The approximately 5km walk (with a shorter distance available) will begin and end at High Bridge Trail located at the Main Street access in Farmville.

HUNTING AND FISHING EXPO — Mount Zion Baptist Church will hold its 2nd Annual KOZ (Kids Outdoor Zone) Hunting and Fishing Expo. Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton. For more info, contact dustinparrish@gmail.com or Danny Lightfoot at (804) 221-6824.

SEPTEMBER 19

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH — High Bridge Baptist Church of Rice will hold in person service Sunday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Reverend Anita Johnson of Jetersville. Masks are required.

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Glenn Memorial Baptist Church will have a Homecoming Service Sept. 19. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will center on the theme “Remembering the Saints of Glenn Memorial.” There will be special music as well as recognition of past members who have passed. Afterward, there will be a covered dish meal. All are invited to this special celebration.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — The First Baptist Church in Dillwyn will be hosting Homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jimmy Dunn leading the service. Revival services will be held each night from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Reverend Roger Roller will be leading the service, which will include special musical guests.

SEPTEMBER 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETS — The next meeting of the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society (FPEHS) will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Farmville Train Station. The speaker will be FPEHS President Jimmy Hurt, who will present a PowerPoint program on the history of the tobacco warehouses in Farmville. Guests always welcomed. For more information, visit fpehs.org.

SEPTEMBER 26

PAYNE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST — Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point in Cumberland will have a revival Sunday, Sept. 26, through Tuesday, Sept. 28. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. with the revival beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Billy Swann will speak with special music each night.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High Street. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the health district, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing inside services beginning Sunday, Sept. 5, until further notice. The services will be available on YouTube (no parking lot services).

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Sanctuary services at Jericho Baptist Church have been suspended until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third Street will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Come and join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414- 6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.