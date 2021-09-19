Businesses share location

Two local businesses, Farmville Printing and Midtown Mailboxes, can now be found at one convenient location on South Main Street.

According to Matt Bright, who owns both stores, the businesses are now located in the same building at 308 S. Main St. Suite B in Farmville. The location is part of the shopping center next to McDonald’s.

Bright, who purchased the businesses in the fall of last year, said Tuesday, Sept. 14, both stores will continue to operate as separate entities but are now found together at a centralized location.

Farmville Printing, Bright noted, now performs its printing services out of Lynchburg via parent company Bright Images, but the company continues to serve the Farmville area. Orders are delivered twice weekly to Farmville and, in some instances, straight to the customer.

“We try to make it where it’s almost seamless for the customer,” Bright said, noting customer experience will not be impacted by the move.

Residents can now visit the South Main Street location for any printing or mailing needs.