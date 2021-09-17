Broadway series at Wolfbane

Wolfbane continues its 2021 Broadway series with the highly anticipated production of “Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein the Musical.” Enjoy a night of theater in the woods and under the stars as you witness this classic, reimagined comedy as you have never experienced it before. The show runs from Sept. 30 – Oct. 30 at Wolfbane’s outdoor venue located at 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Thursday-Sunday, doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited, and tickets are going fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this “roll in ze hay.”

“Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein” is based on the classic movie, with all your favorite characters; the famous doctor Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”), the hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), the leggy lab assistant Inga (pronounced normally), the mysterious house keeper Frau Blücher, (*horse neighs*) and more!

The fun doesn’t end with “Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.” Wolfbane’s next production is “Stranger Sings: an unauthorized parody musical” based on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The show will run at Wolfbane’s indoor venue from Dec. 2-19. This musical was written specifically for Wolfbane by Cinco Paul, writer of the new hit Schmigadoon on Apple TV and the blockbuster Despicable Me series.

For tickets, season passes, food truck schedule and additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at (434) 579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Beer and wine will be available for purchase (must be 21+). No outside food or drink permitted. Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein is presented through partnership with MTI. Actor arrangements provided by Actors Equity. Follow Wolfbane on Facebook and Instagram for up to the minute updates.