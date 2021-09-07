Beatrice Pruitt Fourqurean passed away peacefully at VCU in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the age of 76. Born in North Carolina on Jan. 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late James and Viola Pruitt and was married to William Thomas Fourqurean.

Beatrice was a graduate of Bluestone High School. She retired from the Virginia Employment Commission as an interviewer. After retirement she worked with her daughter, Catherine, at Farmville Vision Center. She loved working in her yard.

Beatrice was a faithful member of Centerville Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, William, and daughter, Catherine Fourqurean.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Pruitt, Daniel Pruitt and Bobby Pruitt and sister, Jean Poe.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home with Reverend Todd McClure officiating. Interment followed in Halifax Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home.

The family requests those wishing to give memorials please consider Halifax County Cancer Association, PO Box 1891, Halifax, VA 24558.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com.

The family was served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, VA.