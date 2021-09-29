Bal earns Top Doctor honors

Dr. Bikram Bal of the Centra Southside Gastroenterology Center has been awarded recognition as a Top Doctor in Virginia.

This award is presented to physicians in the Virginia area as an official recognition of continued commitment to providing nothing short of excellence.

The annual “Top Doctors” list is compiled based on peer and panel recommendations. This year, among the many physicians and surgeons recognized within their specialties, VA Top Docs gave the Top Doctor award to Farmville’s own Dr. Bikram Bal.

According to VA Top Docs, panels nominate doctors based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition and an evaluation of the overall quality of care offered by the doctor.

Each physician who gets awarded a spot on this coveted list has been voted for by the exclusive list of peers and a specially convened panel. Recognition such as this speaks highly of the quality of care each Top Doctor provides.

Bal has been active in the practice of gastroenterology since the completion of his training at the Yale School of Medicine and Georgetown University. He is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He has practiced in Farmville since 2012.

For an appointment, or more information, contact his office at (434) 315-2860.