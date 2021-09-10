A citizen’s guide to early voting in 2021

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, but early voting is available starting Friday, Sept. 17.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, is the deadline to register to vote, or to update existing registration. Friday, Oct. 22, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you; your request must be received by the registrar by 5 p.m.

Mail-in votes must be received by the registrar’s office by Friday, Nov. 5, at noon and postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 2. In-person ballots will not be accepted after 7 p.m. on November 2.

In all localities, early in-person voting will be held Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30. All registrars’ offices will be closed on Columbus Day. Saturday, Oct. 30, is the last day for in-person early voting.

In Buckingham County, early voting will be held at the basement level of the Registrar’s Office, located at 13360 W. James Anderson Highway.

A phone number to call for curbside assistance will be provided on a sign outside for voters with disabilities. Saturday voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

In Cumberland County, it will be held at the Registrar’s Office at 1487 Anderson Way. Curbside assistance can be requested on site by calling (804) 492-5404. Saturday voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

In Prince Edward County, it will be held at the Prince Edward County Courthouse, Voter Registration & Elections Early Voting Room, located at 124 N. Main St., Floor 2 in Farmville. Curbside assistance will be available by calling the number posted outside. Saturday voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

CANDIDATES

On the ballot for all localities are candidates for the offices of state governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

On the ballot for governor are Terry R. McAuliffe of the Democratic Party, Glenn A. Youngkin of the Republican Party and Princess L. Blanding of the Liberation Party.

On the ballot for lieutenant governor are Hala S. Ayala of the Democratic Party and Winsome E. Sears of the Republican Party.

On the ballot for attorney general are Mark. R. Herring of the Democratic Party — the only state-level incumbent — and Jason S. Miyares of the Republican Party.

Locally, there are candidates running in Buckingham County for the mayoral seat in Dillwyn, the Dillwyn Town Council and the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat. There are also candidates running in Prince Edward County for the District 3, 5, 6 and 7 Board of Supervisors seats.

Cumberland County has no local elections this year. In Virginia’s 61st District House of Delegates race, the candidates are incumbent Del. Tommy Wright – R, Trudy Bell Barry – D and Joseph Paschal – L.

In Buckingham County, Dillwyn Mayor Linda Venable Paige is seeking re-election and running unopposed. All Dillwyn town council seats are being run for by incumbents seeking re-election. These are Gilbert W. “Waco” Reams, Karen S. Frable-Moss, Ossie J. Harris III, Sharon J. Baker and Tora LaTonya Jones.

In County District 1 Dennis H. “Bookie” Davis, Jr. is seeking election to the Board of Supervisors. Davis is running unopposed and was appointed in the wake of board member Bobby Jones’s death in August 2020.

In Virginia’s 59th District House of Delegates race, the candidates are incumbent Del C. Matt Fariss – R, Benjamin A. Moses – D and Louis V. Scicli – I.

In the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors race, incumbent Jerry R. Townsend is running for the County District 3 seat; Llewellyn W. Gilliam, Jr. is running for the County District 5 seat; J. David Emert is running for the County District 6 seat; and Jim R. Wilck is running for the County District 7 seat.

All candidates are incumbents running unopposed.

For the school board, Lucy B. Carson is running for the District 5 seat and Elzora Glenice Stiff is running for the District 6 seat. Both are incumbent and running unopposed.

In Virginia’s 60th District, incumbent Del. James E. Edmunds II – R is running unopposed for the Virginia House of Delegates.

For more information, contact your local registrar’s office.

Buckingham County: Lindsey Taylor, (434) 969-4304

Cumberland County: Marlene Watson, (804) 492-4504

Prince Edward County: Lynette Wright, (434) 392-4767