A Capital Improvement Plan breakdown

The Prince Edward County Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) has 14 possible projects listed. The following is a guide to all of them. The county’s Planning Commission approved the CIP at its Tuesday night meeting and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors, which will look at it during its October meeting.

Projects are listed in the order they appear in the CIP.

1. The animal shelter, according to the CIP, is currently too old and too small to accommodate more than nine cats and 11 dogs, which are too few for the county’s current needs. Cost of the project is estimated at $1,500,000 from the county’s general fund.

2. The elementary school project, which has by far drawn the most attention, calls for “a new elementary school building, or at minimum, a significant renovation to the facility,” according to the CIP. Total cost is estimated at $45,255,164 from the county’s general funds; the county has started putting aside for the project and is looking into additional funding, which may include a meals tax and a possible 1% additional local sales tax.

3. The VDOT revenue sharing project would help pave some of the dirt and gravel roads in the county at a rate of 4-6 miles per year, twice as fast as the current 2-3 miles per year. Cost of the project is estimated at $600,000 from the county’s general fund.

4. The landfill compactor project would simply replace said compactor, which, according to the CIP, is near the end of its life cycle and showing wear and tear. Cost is estimated at $750,000 from the landfill fund.

5. The emergency communications radio system project would overhaul the current outdated emergency communications radio system at an estimated cost of $5,619,346 from the county’s general fund.

6. The courthouse chiller replacement would replace the Prince Edward County Courthouse’s cooling system, which dates back to 1997. Replacement parts are harder to find, according to the CIP. Cost is estimated at $230,000 from the county’s general fund.

7. The convenience site upgrades regard the six solid waste sites in the county and include new paving, fencing, signage, concrete pads and lighting. Cost is estimated at $375,000 from the county’s general and solid waste funds.

8. The Prince Edward County High School track renovation would include, but is not limited to, replacement of the current rubberized track, the filling of asphalt cracks, installation of petromat paving and installation of field, turf and fence protection. Cost is estimated at $297,704 from the county’s general fund.

9. The Prince Edward County Courthouse lawn renovation would involve the construction of a new plaza, removal of shrub hedges and brick columns, new walkways, power washing the existing concrete and new landscaping, signage, flagpoles and site furniture. Total cost would be $109,000 from the county’s general fund.

10. The cannery boiler replacement would see a new boiler in lieu of the 49-year-old one currently installed at the county cannery. Cost would be $60,000 from the county’s general funds.

11. The purchase of a skid steer, an engine-powered machine with lift arms, would allow the device to be used at various points including the landfill, collection sites and at the courthouse for snow removal. Cost is estimated at $50,000 from the county’s general fund.

12. The courthouse telephone system would replace the current one, which is 15 years old. Cost is estimated at $50,000 from the county’s general fund.

13. An electronic document management system would organize and streamline the county administration’s filing system. Cost is estimated at $80,000 from the county’s general fund.

14. New voting equipment as requested by the registrar is estimated at $190,000 from the county’s general fund.