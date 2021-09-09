9/11 symposium set

Hampden-Sydney College’s Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest will be holding a symposium titled “9/11: Twenty Years Later.” The symposium will include four different events across several weeks featuring a variety of speakers and topics listed below.

*all events are located in Crawley Forum at Hampden-Sydney College unless otherwise specified

SEPTEMBER 8 | 7 P.M.

“Changes and Challenges to our Legal System”

Moderator: Robert Luther ’03, Counsel at Jones Day

Panelists:

• Mark Robertson ’93, Special Counsel in the Government Affairs and Strategic Counsel group, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

• Michael Ellis, Visiting Fellow for Law and Technology, Heritage Foundation; former General Counsel, National Security Agency; Deputy Assistant to the President; Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council

• Ivan Schlager, Partner in the International Trade & National Security Practice, Kirkland and Ellis

SEPTEMBER 9 | 7 P.M.

“Leadership and Statesmanship in Challenging Times”

Keynote: James Cain, Ambassador to Denmark (retired)

SEPTEMBER 20 | 7 P.M.

“Changes and Challenges to our Intelligence Community and National Security Infrastructure”

Panelists:

• Col. Dwayne Bowyer ’92, U.S. Army

• Lewis Robinson ’91, Assistant Director, National Counter Terrorism Center

• Adam Lee, former FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richmond; CSO, Dominion Energy

• Charles McLaughlin, Visiting Fellow, Center for the Study of Statesmanship, The Catholic University of America; former Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of State; Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council

OCTOBER 20 | 7 P.M.

“Making of America’s Global War on Terror from Reagan to Clinton”

Keynote: Matthew Frakes, Researcher, University of Virginia

For more information visit http://www.hsc.edu/wilson-center-events.