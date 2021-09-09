9/11 symposium set
Hampden-Sydney College’s Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest will be holding a symposium titled “9/11: Twenty Years Later.” The symposium will include four different events across several weeks featuring a variety of speakers and topics listed below.
*all events are located in Crawley Forum at Hampden-Sydney College unless otherwise specified
SEPTEMBER 8 | 7 P.M.
“Changes and Challenges to our Legal System”
Moderator: Robert Luther ’03, Counsel at Jones Day
Panelists:
• Mark Robertson ’93, Special Counsel in the Government Affairs and Strategic Counsel group, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
• Michael Ellis, Visiting Fellow for Law and Technology, Heritage Foundation; former General Counsel, National Security Agency; Deputy Assistant to the President; Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
• Ivan Schlager, Partner in the International Trade & National Security Practice, Kirkland and Ellis
SEPTEMBER 9 | 7 P.M.
“Leadership and Statesmanship in Challenging Times”
Keynote: James Cain, Ambassador to Denmark (retired)
SEPTEMBER 20 | 7 P.M.
“Changes and Challenges to our Intelligence Community and National Security Infrastructure”
Panelists:
• Col. Dwayne Bowyer ’92, U.S. Army
• Lewis Robinson ’91, Assistant Director, National Counter Terrorism Center
• Adam Lee, former FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richmond; CSO, Dominion Energy
• Charles McLaughlin, Visiting Fellow, Center for the Study of Statesmanship, The Catholic University of America; former Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of State; Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council
OCTOBER 20 | 7 P.M.
“Making of America’s Global War on Terror from Reagan to Clinton”
Keynote: Matthew Frakes, Researcher, University of Virginia
For more information visit http://www.hsc.edu/wilson-center-events.
