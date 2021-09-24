2021-22 Basketball schedule released

Hampden-Sydney College third-year head basketball coach Caleb Kimbrough has announced his program’s upcoming 2021-22 Schedule that includes 14 home games among 25 regular season contests, a four-team tournament in December, and features 16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games with eight at home and eight on the road. The Tigers will open with a non-conference contest at home against Greensboro (NC) on Friday, November 5, at 6 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to play a very competitive schedule this season,” said Kimbrough. “Only six players on our roster have had the chance to play a home game, so we are thrilled to be able to represent the Tigers in front of our home crowd several times throughout the year. We have a strong group that is improving every day. This year will be fun!”

H-SC will play three more non-league games after the opener against Greensboro, including on the road at Averett on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. in Danville and at Southern Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in Buena Vista, before returning home against St. Mary’s (MD) on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m.

The Tigers begin ODAC action in early December with a road game at Ferrum on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in Ferrum, followed by a home conference contest against Eastern Mennonite on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. H-SC remains home to face in-state opponent Christopher Newport for a non-league game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

The Garnet & Grey will host the H-SC Classic on Dec. 18-19, playing non-league games against Mary Washington on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and Maryville (TN) on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Ferrum is also participating in the tournament with an additional game each day at 4 p.m.

H-SC closes the calendar year with a pair of non-conference games, including at Mary Baldwin on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m., followed by a home game against William Peace (NC) on New Year’s Eve-Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m.

It’s all ODAC contests once into 2022 … with eight league games in January and six more in February. It begins with a visit to Fleet Gym by archrival Randolph-Macon on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., followed by a road game at Washington and Lee on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. in Lexington. Additional games that month include a home game against Randolph on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., at Bridgewater on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. in Bridgewater, home against Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at Roanoke on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. in Salem, before back-to-back home games to close the month against Guilford (NC) on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. and Shenandoah on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.

In February, the Tigers play at Lynchburg on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg, home against Bridgewater on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., at Guilford on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in Greensboro, home for Senior Day against Roanoke on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., before two road games to close the regular season at Randolph-Macon on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. in Ashland and at Shenandoah on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in Winchester.

The 2022 ODAC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 22-27, including a first-round game on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the higher seeded team … before the tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games are played on Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at the Salem Civic Center in Salem.

H-SC returns 14 lettermen, including 6-6, 215-pound fifth-year forward, team captain and two-time All-ODAC honoree Jake Hahn (Ruckersville), who averaged 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds during the abbreviated six-game season last winter. Also back is 6-8, 225-pound senior forward/center and team captain Jack Wyatt (Richmond), an All-ODAC performer two seasons ago when he averaged 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Coach Kimbrough, assisted by Bryson Gibson, Daniel Eacho and Trey Livingston, has added three newcomers to the program for the upcoming campaign.