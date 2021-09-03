September 3, 2021

119b gets a facelift

Building 119b on Main Street in Farmville is getting a facelift. The building, previously the location of Red Front Trading Company, was recently painted blue. According to building owner Caryn Kayton, the space is undergoing a renovation as it prepares to become the new home of Ellett’s Embroidery. In addition to a fresh coat of paint, the outside of the business will soon get a new awning and sign.

