119b gets a facelift
Building 119b on Main Street in Farmville is getting a facelift. The building, previously the location of Red Front Trading Company, was recently painted blue. According to building owner Caryn Kayton, the space is undergoing a renovation as it prepares to become the new home of Ellett’s Embroidery. In addition to a fresh coat of paint, the outside of the business will soon get a new awning and sign.
