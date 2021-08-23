William Wade “Bill” Falls, 82 of Buckingham, passed unexpectedly on Aug. 17. He was born April 30, 1939 in Alpha, Buckingham County, the first born son of the late Francis “Lightning” Falls and Frances Wade Falls. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lee Wright Falls.

Bill retired after many years of dedicated service with Dominion Energy. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed working outside and talking to people. He never met a stranger.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Mary Ellen Falls Yeatts and husband, Winston, of Crewe; two granddaughters, Meredith Hudgins of Crewe and Brandy Mortimer and husband, Jonathan, of Gurnee, Illinois; three great-granddaughters, Ava and Emily Hudgins and Elena Mortimer; brothers, Bucky Falls and wife, Doris, of Martinsville, Barry Falls of Emporia and Bruce Falls and wife, Jill of Dillwyn; brother-in-law, Henry Wright, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Dale Wright of Buckingham and Florence Wright of Dillwyn; nieces and nephews, Katherine Wright, Michelle Wright, Mark Wright, Melody Thorpe, Byron Falls, Jennifer Falls, Wade Falls, Ryan Falls, Lelia Gilliam and Jaime Bailey and numerous other family and friends.

Bill leaves behind a legacy to inspire us to be more like him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the Buckingham Community.

Funeral services were held August 23, at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Rocky Mount U.M.C. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Services, Dillwyn Fire Department or Rocky Mt. United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.