Tigers name football captains

Hampden-Sydney College head football coach Marty Favret recently announced the program’s team captains for the upcoming season.

Leading the Tigers will be senior quarterback Tanner Bernard of Lynchburg, fifth-year wide receiver Dillon Costello of Haymarket, fifth-year tight end Ed Newman of Farmville and fifth-year linebacker Brendan Weinberg of Apex, North Carolina. Costello becomes a two-time team captain after serving in the leadership role last season, as well.

“It’s certainly a bonus to have the three fifth-year guys back,” Favret said. “Ed, Dillon and Brendan have meant so much to this program over the years. It’s also a testament to Tanner who’s only been with us for eight months-he’s well respected by his teammates for his efforts on and off the field.”

Bernard started all five games this past spring and completed 72-119 passes (60.5) for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions thrown. He ranked second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing efficiency (141.8), third in yards per game (186.6) and fourth in completion percentage, adding 38 yards rushing while leading the team in total offense (971). Bernard was named second team All-ODAC after transferring to H-SC last January from UVA Wise. He is the son of Jason and Marsha Bernard.

Costello started all five games this past spring and had 16 receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He ranked in a tie for third in the ODAC in receiving touchdowns, 10th in receptions and 11th in receiving yards. Costello is a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, and enters his final season with 114 career receptions for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns. A starter in 24 of 34 career games, Costella is the son of Chris and Shelly Costello.

Newman started all five games this past spring and had a team-high 19 receptions for a team-high 281 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked fourth in the ODAC in receiving yards, tied for sixth in receptions and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns. Newman was named a second team D3football.com All-American, first team All-ODAC and first team VaSID All-State; recognized on the ODAC All-Academic Team, as well. He enters his final season with 59 career receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns. A starter in 18 of 26 career games, he is the son of Walt and Cindy Newman.

Weinberg started all five games this past spring and had 31 total tackles (6.2), including 11 solo and 20 assists, with 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He ranked 11th in the ODAC in tackles, tied for 13th in tackles for loss and 15th in tackles per game. Weinberg was named first team All-ODAC and second team VaSID All-State. He enters his final season with 219 total career tackles (6.8), including 120 solo and 99 assists, with 24 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and six pass breakups. A starter in 31 of 32 career games, he is the son of Craig and Jill Weinberg.

H-SC is scheduled to open the 2021 campaign at home against Baldwin Wallace University Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. in a non-conference game on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.