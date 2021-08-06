Tiger golfers receive academic honor

Hampden-Sydney College senior Allen Smith of Durham, North Carolina, juniors John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount and Hunter Martin of Gloucester, along with sophomore Alex Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina have been named 2020-21 Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Smith, Ferguson and Martin have earned the distinction for the second consecutive year, while this is the first time for Rubino.

Allen Smith ‘21 earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a 3.58 GPA, graduating in May with magna cum laude honors. He ranked 149th in NCAA Division III with his 76.12 scoring average through six tournaments and 16 rounds, and posted season-low scores of 67 for 18 holes, 140 for 36 holes and 225 for 54 holes. Smith earned two Top 10 individual finishes among three Top 20 placings overall with the one round in the 60s among three rounds of par or better. Smith previously was named the 2020-21 ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earning Second Team All-ODAC honors, as well.

John Hatcher Ferguson is an economics and business major, and has a 3.40 GPA. He ranked 83rd in division III with his 74.40 scoring average through two tournaments and five rounds and posted season-low scores of 71 for 18 holes, 147 for 36 holes and 224 for 54 holes. Ferguson earned two Top 10 individual finishes overall with two rounds of par or better. Ferguson previously was named Second Team All-ODAC and First Team VaSID All-State after missing the first four events due to injury.

Hunter Martin is a biology major with a minor in chemistry and has a 3.59 GPA. He ranked 50th in division III with his 74.54 scoring average through five tournaments and 13 rounds and posted season-low scores of 69 (twice) for 18 holes, 142 for 36 holes and 211 for 54 holes. Hunter was the individual champion at the 2021 ODAC Championship, tying the championship’s 54-hole record while posting 73-69-69–211 for one of his two Top 20 placings overall with four rounds of par or better. Martin previously was named to the PING All-South Region, First Team All-ODAC and VaSID First Team All-State.

Alex Rubino is an economics major with minors in history and religion and has a 3.48 GPA. He ranked 261st in division III with his 77.38 scoring average through six tournaments and 16 rounds and posted season-low scores of 72 (twice) for 18 holes, 149 for 36 holes and 225 for 54 holes. Rubino earned two Top 20 individual finishes overall with two rounds of par or better.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 79 in division III and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.