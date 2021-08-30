Talmadge Price, 81 of Cumberland, passed away on August 25. He was born in Lee County on July 30, 1940. He retired from Virginia Department of Corrections.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther Talmadge Price and Ruby Childress Price of Lee County.

He is survived by his wife, Sue of 56 years; his children, Tammy Price, Johnny Price of Cumberland, Billy (Tammy) Price of Buckingham, Bobby (Shannon) Price and Samuel (Crystal) Price of Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Leslie (Geoff), Daniel, Brittny, Jacob, Anthony, Samantha and Shawn; three great grandchildren, Holley, Abigail and Adeline; one brother, Marion Price of Lee County; aunt, Inez Bishop of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be private.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.