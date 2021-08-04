August 4, 2021

  • 79°

Record 119 Hampden-Sydney athletes make all-academic team

By Staff Report

Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Hampden-Sydney College has placed a new school-record 119 student-athletes on the 2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team.

The Tigers are among 2,556 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team. This is the second consecutive year that the number of those recognized has surpassed 2,500 individuals, and the fourth time in the last five years that the list of honorees has eclipsed 2,000. The conference’s record of 2,681 members was established in 2019-20.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.

In consideration of the abbreviated seasons experienced in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility was extended to rostered athletes in all ODAC sponsored sports for the academic year.

2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team | Hampden-Sydney College

 

Daniel Allen Football
Ethan Badin Baseball
Josh Baker Football
Ben Beason Men’s Soccer
Cole Becker Football
Holt Blythe Men’s Lacrosse
Braeden Bowling Football
Ryan Boyce Baseball
Adam Brazil Men’s Basketball
Tyler Brice Men’s Tennis
Connor Brooks Men’s Soccer
Cody Brugos Men’s Soccer
Lucas Burnette Baseball
David Byler Football
Henry Carman Men’s Soccer
Peyton Carneal Football
Luke Carter Men’s Soccer
Ryan Clawson Baseball
Patrick Conde Men’s Tennis
Kieran Conway Baseball
Dillon Costello Football
Jason Covaney Baseball | Men’s Swimming
Ethan Currin Baseball
Nick Davis Football
Emory Davis Men’s Soccer
Bennett Diggs Men’s Cross Country
Noah Dowdy Football
Wyatt Dragovich Football
Brendan Dudding Football
Drew Duffy Men’s Lacrosse
Sean Duffy Men’s Lacrosse
Weston Dunkel Men’s Lacrosse
Tommy Dyson Men’s Lacrosse
Wyatt Elam Football
Alex Elliott Men’s Basketball
Mark Evans Baseball
Jack Fechter Men’s Lacrosse
Davis Ferguson Baseball
John Hatcher Ferguson Men’s Golf
Ian Fitzgerald Men’s Soccer
Matt Flatford Baseball
Reilly French Men’s Lacrosse
Melik Frost Football
Alex Green Football
Dorian Green Football
Nick Grohowski Baseball
David Haiss Football
Ian Haney Baseball
Josiah Hardy Men’s Basketball
Grayson Harmon Men’s Soccer
Michael Harris Football
Miles Harris Men’s Basketball
Andrew Hay Men’s Cross Country
Ryan Haynie Men’s Cross Country
Jimmy Hill Men’s Golf
Ben Hiter Men’s Swimming
Henry Hitt Men’s Lacrosse
Doug Hogan Men’s Soccer
Talmadge Hope Men’s Lacrosse
Eric Hope Men’s Swimming
Tyler Howerton Football
Palmer Jones Men’s Lacrosse
Nathan Kania Men’s Basketball
Trey Karnes Baseball
Josiah King Men’s Soccer
Devin Kohout Men’s Soccer
George Langhammer Football
PJ LeBel Men’s Soccer
Michael Leone Men’s Lacrosse
Max Lipscomb Baseball
Adam Lovelace Football
David Lowman Men’s Cross Country
Paul Mahaffy Men’s Soccer
Hunter Martin Men’s Golf
Jared Medwar Men’s Lacrosse
Presley Miller Men’s Lacrosse
Logan Mitchell Men’s Lacrosse
Tucker Moore Football
Ed Newman Football
Jerrod Nolan Men’s Basketball
Blair Page Football
Blake Page Football
Woody Parsons Men’s Swimming
Garrett Patnesky Men’s Lacrosse
Jonathan Pope Men’s Lacrosse
Landon Porter Football
Tyler Puhlick Men’s Lacrosse
Phil Pullen Football
Boyce Purdie Men’s Soccer
Donovan Quinn Men’s Lacrosse
Andrew Rehak Men’s Swimming
Chuck Roberson Men’s Tennis
Garrett Robinson Football
Alex Rubino Men’s Golf
Jeffery Rushing Men’s Swimming
James-Ryan Salvi Football
Patrick Saunders Men’s Lacrosse
William Schlager Men’s Lacrosse
Connor Shaw Men’s Soccer
Declan Shaw Men’s Soccer
Jack Shipman Men’s Lacrosse
Will Shulleeta Football
Meade Slonaker Men’s Golf
Kaleb Smith Football
Palmer Smith Football
Allen Smith Men’s Golf
Peter Smith Men’s Lacrosse
Ethan Snyder Baseball
Ethan Solis Men’s Lacrosse
Bryce St. Clair Football
Zach Stephan Men’s Swimming
Patrick Strite Men’s Basketball
Harrison Taylor Men’s Basketball
Michael Thornton Men’s Lacrosse
William Thornton Men’s Soccer
Iziah Turner Baseball
Jack White Football
Justin Woodall Baseball
DJ Wright Men’s Basketball
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections