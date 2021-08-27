Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Morgan W. King to Michael R. King. Deed Gift.

• Cyrus Properties, LLC to Lauren C. Amabile, .35 Ac, Town of Farmville. $119,000.

• Adunni Page to Tracy G. Burger, 1.71 AC, Leigh District. $15,000.

• Troy Austin to Brandon Michael Lucas, .56 AC, Town of Farmville. $357,500.

• Adron Durant Moore to Southall Fairview Farms, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Olen Rex Williams to Hunter Travis. Deed Gift.

• John Clifford Watkins to John Clifford Watkins. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Whirley Wright to Christopher A. Thackston, 4 AC, Hampden District. $8,000.

• Kirk Schrader to Ivo Ivanov Gyurovski, .717 AC, Farmville District. $265,000.

• Lillie Baker to Louis N. Jones. Deed Gift.

• Annice B. Schuler to 4179 Farmville Road LLC, 1.92 AC, Farmville District. $127,000.

• Richard E. Amos Jr. to Kristina E. Spain, Lot, Town of Farmville. $209,500.

• Jason Ross Reed to Jason Ross Reed. Deed Gift.

• George S. Thack to Elliot Hrand Levonian. Deed Gift.

• Richard E. Wallace to Christopher J. Woods, Lots, Hampden District. $65,000.

• Marvin F. Schaffer to Wayne V. Burkhart. $230,000.

• U.S. Bank National Association to Randy T. Henshaw, 4.3 AC, Prospect District. $57,000.

• Douglas R. Spencer to Phillip Chritchfield, Lot, Leigh District. $439,120.

• Lauren Duggan Watson to Milton Leon Miller, .267 AC, Town of Farmville. $257,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Mitchell Grant Newton, 6.45 AC, Prospect District. $50,500.

• Sterling Investments LLC to Alvin Lookofsky, 66.8 AC, Buffalo District. $93,000.

• Jill Tamar Perttula to Kara L. Perkins, .634 AC, Town of Farmville. $176,999.

• Neal P. Saunders to Micheal Hare, Lots, Farmville District. $510,000.

• Howard Ernie Pyle III to James Robert Newman, 14.50 AC, Leigh District. $107,000.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to Sterling Investments, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $169,500.

• Hearthside Homes, LLC to Piedmont Area Veterans Council, .647 AC, Town of Farmville. $50,000.

• Terry Anthony Smith to Douglas Parnell Stanley, 3 AC, Farmville District. $449,900.

• Charlotte Renn Hance to David Wade Cannon. Deed Gift.

• Atlantic Trustee Services, LLC to Central VA Home Buyers, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $178,000.

• Tracy I. Richmond; Executor to Joan P. Walker, Lots, Town of Farmville. $265,000.

• Terry Atkins Wilson to Jesse W. Yeatts, 3 AC, Lockett District. $30,000.

• Kevin Lee Barton to Dogwood Properties LLC, 6.58 AC, Leigh District. $20,000.

• R & J Investments, LC to Pembelton Homes LC, 2 AC. $120,000.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to RLP Investments, LC, 146.19 AC, Farmville District. $825,000.

• John E. Zydron; Trustee to John M. Terrell, 20 AC, Hampden District. $225,000.

• Patricia Whirley Wright to Mark D. Southall, 4.32 AC, Hampden District. $175,000.

• 501 Second Street LLC to Revive Realty, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $211,000.

• Virginia Land & Timber, LLC to Fletcher Duane Arbogast, 8.57 AC, Hampden District. $19,900.

• Elizabeth C Sanders to Brenda A. Hunter. Deed Gift.

• Kevin Michael Callihan Jr. to Stephon Johnson, 1.32 AC, Farmville District. $370,000.

• Daniel L. Petersheim to Suzanne Lee Zalewski, .53 AC, Prospect District. $189,900.

• Chris H. Kjorness to Robin L. West, Lot, Town of Farmville. $186,000.

• CMH Homes, Inc a Tennessee Co to Tasshall B. Ross, 4 AC, Hampden District. $175,000.

• John M. Yoksza Jr. to Roosevelt Malone, 21.37 AC, Hampden District. $26,400.

• Steven E. Weddington to R&J Investments, LC, 56.667 AC, Leigh District. $83,000.

• Dilip Patel to David F. Davino, 1.714 AC, Town of Farmville. $391,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Robin Williams Adami, 141.73 AC, Prospect District. $200,000.

• Howard A. Chambers to Beverly P. Morris, 7.84 AC, Lockett District. $265,000.

• Stephanie B. Gilliam to Richard Wayne Epperly, 2.44 AC, Prospect District. $225,000.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to Anita M. Brown, Lots, Town of Farmville. $51,000.

• Rock River Inc, a Virginia Co. to Roseanna Hughes, 3.015 AC, Buffalo District. $420,895.

• William Edward Schall; Trustee to Katherine Elizabeth Pickett, 089 AC, Farmville District. $383,000.

• Joseph S. Snead to Phillip T. Garnett, 7.18 AC, Lockett District. $3,000.