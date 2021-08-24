August 25, 2021

Person arrested for assault of Longwood student

By Staff Report

Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Longwood University Police officers responded to an alleged assault involving a Longwood student Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near the Longwood campus.

According to an alert from Longwood University called an “Off campus incident update,” the suspect, who is not a student, also allegedly assaulted a Longwood police officer before being detained and is now in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident, may contact the Longwood University Police Department at (434) 395-2091.

