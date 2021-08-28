August 27, 2021

  • 77°

Painting of Johns presented to museum

By Staff Report

Published 8:42 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Artist Shkiz Israel, left, and Torian Jones, right, present Cameron Patterson, director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, with a mural of Barbara Rose Johns on behalf of Southside Community Development Alliance (SCDA). The mural was painted by Shkiz during the 2021 Juneteenth Freedom Fair and was presented Tuesday, Aug. 3, as part of the National Night Out activities at the Parkview Gardens apartment complex.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections