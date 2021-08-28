Painting of Johns presented to museum

Artist Shkiz Israel, left, and Torian Jones, right, present Cameron Patterson, director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, with a mural of Barbara Rose Johns on behalf of Southside Community Development Alliance (SCDA). The mural was painted by Shkiz during the 2021 Juneteenth Freedom Fair and was presented Tuesday, Aug. 3, as part of the National Night Out activities at the Parkview Gardens apartment complex.