‘Odd Couple’ auditions scheduled

Waterworks Players will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” (female version), with performances in mid-late October, to be directed by Don Blaheta.

The cast of characters includes six women and two men, all nominally in their late 30s; adult actors of any age and any race/ ethnicity are encouraged to audition. All roles are available at this time.

Auditions will be Sunday, Aug. 15 and Monday August, 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Waterworks Theatre building, and will consist of cold readings from the script. Those auditioning may join for either or both of the nights. Regular rehearsals will begin after Labor Day.