Myers wins two races in one night

When Jason Myers started his racing career in the Limited Sportsman Division ranks four years ago, he had one primary goal – win a race.

The Hurt resident accomplished that goal, and more, at South Boston Speedway Saturday, Aug. 7, when he won the pair of 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races and became the first Limited Sportsman Division driver to score a sweep of a twinbill this season at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“I could have never dreamed this,” Myers remarked after scoring the sweep. “Four years ago, when I started racing, I wanted to get one win in my career. To get two in one night, it’s special.”

In sweeping the South Boston Speedway twinbill Myers joined his father, Billy Myers, as a race winner at South Boston Speedway. Billy Myers won numerous Limited Sportsman Division races at South Boston Speedway and won the South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division title three times, the first time in 1997, and later scoring back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001.

As he grew up, Jason Myers watched his father race and win races. Myers has had his father working beside him on his racing team throughout his racing career. He said he was happy to finally deliver a win to his father and his racing team.

“I’m super proud of my team,” the double race-winner said, “and super glad I got this win for them. I’m super proud of everyone. I’m so thankful for the people around me and the equipment that I have.”

Winning the pair of 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races is a huge bright spot in Jason Myers’ racing career and in his 2021 season. Myers has had a fast car all season, but tough luck and unexpected misfortunes have virtually taken him out of contention to win the division title.

“We’d been really good all season, but we just had a lot of bad luck,” Myers pointed out.

“It’s been horrible. We keep throwing money at it (the car) and hope that it sticks. All year we’ve been very competitive and just haven’t had a lot of results to show for it.”

Myers was winless entering the August 7 twinbill, had two poles, and had managed only two top-five finishes in nine starts. He had not scored a top-five finish since May 15 and was virtually out of contention for the division championship. It was a tough situation to swallow after having entered the 2021 season on an optimistic note with the hope of scoring a win and being in the thick of the battle for the division championship.

“We always come into the season with big expectations,” Myers said.

“You have to. With another season dwindling away where we hadn’t had a win, you start to put doubt in your mind. You’re like ‘can I really win?’ Everything just came together tonight.”

Myers will be looking to add to his win total when NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 21 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races presented by Southside Disposal racing program.

The six-race program will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. A 50-lap race is set for the Limited Sportsman Division. Twin 15-lap races are slated for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race is set for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m., and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m., and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.