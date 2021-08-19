McCargo arrested on drug charges in Prince Edward

A Keysville man arrested in Prince Edward is now awaiting trial after receiving charges for drug possession and speeding.

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, Prince Edward County Deputy J. Newcomb stopped a Mercedes Benz on Farmville Road (Route 15) near Dominion Drive.

The vehicle, driven by Keysville resident John Jerome McCargo, was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed.

Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office K-19 Unit and a Farmville police officer assisted with the traffic stop. During the stop, methamphetamines and other drugs/drug paraphernalia were recovered.

McCargo was arrested and charged with speeding, felony possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of controlled drug paraphernalia. He has since been released on bond and is awaiting trial.