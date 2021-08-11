On Aug. 9, Mary Lillian Worley Martin, 90 of Farmville, went to be with her Lord and Savior during her time at The Woodland. Mary was born to Ida Hicks Worley and James Cleveland Worley in Alpha (Buckingham) on April 5, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy (B.R.) Martin; sister, Shirley W. Christian and brothers, Rudolph Worley, James Worley Jr. and Myron (Jimmy) Worley.

She is survived by her brother, Rev. Otis Worley (Nyoka); her two children, Donald (Duck) Martin of Farmville and Tammy Garrett (George) of Prospect and two granddaughters, Crystal Tappen and Kashyn Martin (Nick) both of Farmville. She was “Granny” to six great grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Erica (Nikki), Amber, Stephanie, Sabrina, Avery and Mayzie and four great great grandchildren, Jaden, Haven, Reina and Braelynn. Also her best friends of 55 years plus, Georgia Layne and Shirley Fulcher, whom loved her very much. The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude for all the stuff at The Woodland.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 16, at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Dillwyn.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4.