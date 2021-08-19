Letter — We don’t need to ride a train to find America’s beauty

To the Editor:

Those of us who love this country don’t need to travel on a train to see the beauty of it.

I’ve traveled most of the world and wouldn’t give one acre of the land here in America, mine or another’s, nor would I trade even a square foot of the beauty and diversity here in America for an entire country elsewhere.

Americans are great people — at least for the most part, and our cities, countryside, farms and wilderness is unmatched anywhere. Our independent and adventurous spirit settled this country, and it is that same spirit that keeps building the legacy for our future generations.

One can only hope things do not become so socially or politically skewed that it destroys any hope for our future. We have poorer areas. We’ve certainly done damage to land with industrial and structural development here.

But what is great about our country, is, simply put, our willingness and ability to find human and financial resources to fix it. It doesn’t happen overnight. But what we have today is far better than what we had at the turn of the 20th century, and what we will have when 2021 becomes 2022, God willing, will be even better than what we have today.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn