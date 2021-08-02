Letter – Kudos to Carwile
To the Editor:
I am responding to (Eunice) Carwile’s letter of July 28 “Confederate Soldiers Did Not Have a Choice.”
She hit the nail directly on the head. How can so many folks be offended by a beautiful statue honoring those who died so bravely?
Amen and amen to her opinion.
Hazel Harrison
Lynchburg
