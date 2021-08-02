August 2, 2021

Letter – Kudos to Carwile

By Letters to the Editor

Published 8:48 am Monday, August 2, 2021

To the Editor:

I am responding to (Eunice)  Carwile’s  letter of July 28 “Confederate Soldiers Did Not Have a Choice.”

She hit the nail directly on the head.  How can so many folks be offended by a beautiful statue honoring those who died so bravely?

Amen and amen to her opinion.

 

Hazel Harrison

Lynchburg

