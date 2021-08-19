Letter — Census numbers may paint bigger picture

To the Editor:

Why did the populations of Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties fall from the 2010 census to the 2020 census?

Are homebuyers reacting to a gut reaction that perhaps the folks running these counties don’t always exercise good judgement?

It is a documented fact that all three counties wanted to host the Green Ridge 5,000-ton-per-day mega landfill. Prince Edward wanted the landfill to be co-located with its existing landfill, but Green Ridge rejected that location because of the long, narrow and winding public roadway leading to the proposed location from Route 460.

Buckingham was rejected because it was too far for the trash trucks to travel. As it turns out, the location in Cumberland on the border of Powhatan met all of Green Ridge’s siting concerns.

If Green Ridge does not receive a DEQ permit to operate for the Cumberland mega fill, I would not be surprised if they circle back to Prince Edward or to Buckingham. What do I know?

Keith Buch

Powhatan