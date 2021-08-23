Juanita Gillie Pruitt Huffman passed away at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation on Aug. 20, at the age of 74. She was born in Halifax County on Aug. 31, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Huffman; father, William Hector Pruitt; mother, Alice Wakefield Hill Pruitt and a brother, Wyatt Renfrew Pruitt.

Juanita is survived by one brother, Luther William Pruitt (Lea) and sister in-law, Wanda Banton Pruitt. She is remembered by nieces, Anne Pruitt DeVaughan (Jim) and Casey Pruitt Collins; a nephew, John Allen Pruitt (Angie) and three grand nieces. A chosen family of friends, Edith Norcross and Anna Garrett and a faithful companion, Oliver, also survives her.

A special thank you to Joyce Hill Simmons who lovingly and devotedly took exceptional care of Juanita during her illness.

Graveside service was held at the First Baptist Church of Republic Grove on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m.

Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.