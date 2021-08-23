James Boyd “J.B.” Garris, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 20, with his daughters by his side, Loretta and Janet. He was born on April 3, 1932, to the late Larkin B. Garris and Rosa P. Garris.

At the age of 10, he accompanied his Uncle Arthur “Nat” Poulston on jobs. Uncle Nat was a jack of all trades. Daddy learned plumbing, electrical and mechanics from him as well as many other things. If something broke down, Daddy could fix it. The trades that he learned from Uncle Nat served him well throughout his life. He was a leader in the National Guard, and his men respected him. He never asked a man to do what he was not willing to do himself. He spent four years in the Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid. He also served 37 years in the Army National Guard. He loved his country and was proud to serve. He retired from Fort Pickett in 1992.

He raised us to respect one another and to love our fellow man. Daddy attended Prospect Gospel Tabernacle until COVID hit. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, and he enjoyed a game of pool or a card game with his friends.

He was a loving husband and father and a wonderful Pa to his grandchildren and great children. He loved our fur babies. He never met a stranger. To know him was to love him. He was one of a kind.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joyce B. Garris, and his son, Christopher B. Garris.

He is survived by his daughters, Loretta G. Gant and Janet G. Pembelton (Ronnie); his grandson, Christopher “Lee” Garris; his granddaughter, Stephanie L. Zukowski and his great grandchildren, Kayden Mullins, Emma M. Garris, Ava L. Garris and Abigail L. Zukowski.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church or the Farmville Moose Lodge.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, August 26, at 1 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.