Hobert Lewis, born Aug. 9, 1925, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27. He was the son of Joe Lewis and Mary Tolly Lewis of Darlington Heights.

Hobert was a WWII Navy Veteran, who fought in battles from Tarawa to Iwo Jima.

After the war was over, he served as a government employee for the U.S. Navy in California, Guam, Cuba and the Philippines. Eventually he retired in 1981 with his family near Farmville.

His beloved wife of 70 years, Kathleen G. Lewis, passed away in 2019.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael Steven Lewis, Mark Lewis and Dwight David Lewis and daughter, Sarah Ann Lewis. He is also survived by eight grand children, two great grandchildren and respective daughters and son in laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at Shorter Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31. Family received friends one hour earlier to the service. Following the funeral service, burial and graveside service will be held at the Lewis family burial plot at Willow Grove Church on Buffalo Church road in Darlington Heights.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.