Generational art exhibit opens
The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) held an opening for its latest installations on Friday night, “Future Planets” and “The House We Build.” Both focus on parent and child relationships through art and are free for public viewing through Jan. 2 at LCVA. For more information, visit https://lcva.longwood. edu.
