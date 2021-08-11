FFA students recognized by School Board

Fifteen students were recognized for receiving the FFA Superior Chapter Award Gold Rating at the August meeting of the Cumberland School Board.

Tavion Carter, Eric Coursey, Hunter Harris, Sarah Jackson (president), Carly Johnson, Landon Jones, Lillian Meadows, Celeste Mitchell, Brianna Newsome, Kallie Norwood, Haley Perryman, Stephen Vande Sande, Sierra Schoolcraft, David Smith and Johnna Stevens were all congratulated by the board for the honor.

According to the National FFA organization, in order to qualify for a state or national award, the chapter must complete at least 15 activities — one for each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions. The chapter must also meet the minimum requirements as outlined in the National Quality Chapter Standards. Chapters receiving a State Superior Chapter Award certificate from their FFA association are eligible to compete for their state’s gold, silver and bronze chapter awards.

In order to receive a gold, silver, or bronze chapter award, chapters must report their goals, plans of action and results/evaluation on three activities for each division. State judges rank the chapters as gold, silver or bronze based on a rubric.