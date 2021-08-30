Farmville man arrested for assault on Longwood student

Longwood University Police Department officers responded to an alleged assault involving a Longwood student Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near campus.

According to Matt McWilliams, assistant vice president of the university’s department of marketing, communications and engagement, Jakeem Rashod Braxton, 20, of Farmville, was arrested and charged with one count of trespassing, one count of assault, and one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer. He is not a Longwood student.

Braxton was taken to Piedmont Regional Jail and held without bond.