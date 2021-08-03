Ellett Embroidery moving downtown

Downtown Farmville soon have another business to go into the vacant Red Front Trading Company space.

Ellett’s Embroidery currently located in 1437 South Main Street, in the shopping center behind Cookout plans to be in its new space downtown by the end of September.

“We think it is going to be great with the college kids and the foot traffic and parents and all of that,” owner Wendy Ellett said Friday. She said the new location gives the business the advantage of increasing walk-in traffic.

Ellett said she has been at her current location for 10 years.

“I have really been wanting to move downtown but nothing was available space-wise,” she said. The old Red Front Trading Company building is owned by Caryn Kayton of Caryn’s Bridals Formals and Tuxedos. “We were very blessed that Caryn came through with that.”

Ellett’s Embroidery currently does embroidery and screen printing on apparel items as well as vinyl lettering. The business is expanding its capabilities into engraving on metal and wood. Ellett said as part of moving downtown, the business is working to find a niche in applique so they can provide sorority letters.

“We are trying to master that because I know that is on big supply for the college students,” she said.

In addition to providing items for Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College, the store will also offer products promoting Farmville itself.

“We’re hoping to offer a lot more garments that gear toward the students, a lot with Farmville itself,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of research to do before we purchase products, to see what’s in demand.