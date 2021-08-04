Editor is a disgrace to the news business

To the Editor:

Thank you, Eunice Carwile, for your accurate, decent and patriotic response to the very foul and ugly editorial of 21 July.

I support you 100%. Mr. Editor, you wrote the most biased, hateful and uninformed piece that I have ever read in The Herald.

I have subscribed to your paper for more than 50 years, and now for the first time I do question the necessity of continuing to receive it. Shame on you, Mr. Watson, you are a disgrace to the news business.

James B. Gates Jr. DVM, MS

Rice